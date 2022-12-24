Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,952 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

