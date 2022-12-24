Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

