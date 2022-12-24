Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

