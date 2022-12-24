Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,501,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.