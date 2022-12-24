DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.77. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.