Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 15,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.