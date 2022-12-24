Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328,731 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.45 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

