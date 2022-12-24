Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

Drive Shack stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,487 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 821,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,463 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 612,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 306,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

