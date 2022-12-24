Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.