Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $156.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.