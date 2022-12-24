Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.29. The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

