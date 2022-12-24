Edward S. Lampert Sells 125,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.0 %

AN opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

