Edward S. Lampert Sells 71,547 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $7,651,951.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,707,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,400,119.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $107.14 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in AutoNation by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after acquiring an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

