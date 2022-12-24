Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

