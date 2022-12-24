EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
EMCORE Price Performance
NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
