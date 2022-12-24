EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

EMCORE Price Performance

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

About EMCORE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

