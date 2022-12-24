Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$1,283.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1,283.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining

In other news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,260. In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$4,066,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,318,921.21. Also, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,260. Insiders sold 314,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,969 over the last quarter.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$22.77 and a 12-month high of C$35.44.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

