Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

