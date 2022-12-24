Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 32.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.21.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

