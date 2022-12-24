FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

