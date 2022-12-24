Financial Comparison: ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) vs. Its Competitors

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) is one of 967 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ARS Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARS Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ARS Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARS Pharmaceuticals Competitors 3582 13985 40194 673 2.65

Valuation and Earnings

ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.27%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 83.73%. Given ARS Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARS Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -$89.48 million -3.34 ARS Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.79 billion $241.50 million -5.94

ARS Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARS Pharmaceuticals. ARS Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -29.62% -28.20% ARS Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,226.25% -177.46% -36.85%

Summary

ARS Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

