First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.67.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

About First Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

