First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.67.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.