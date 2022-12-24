First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

