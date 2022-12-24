First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.63. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

