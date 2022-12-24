FLC Capital Advisors Takes $345,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tesla by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,193,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

