Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $89.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fluent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Fluent by 63.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Fluent by 34.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

