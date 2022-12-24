Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.