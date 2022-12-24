Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

