Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWP opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Institutional Trading of Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

