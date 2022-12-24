Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 282 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

