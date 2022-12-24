Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 315 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

