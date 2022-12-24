Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

