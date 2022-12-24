Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GENC opened at $10.41 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $152.59 million, a P/E ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

