GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.32. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

