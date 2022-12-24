GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.32. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

