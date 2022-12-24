Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.68.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Insider Transactions at Global Business Travel Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Martine Gerow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $7,186,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.