Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.96.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
