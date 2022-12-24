GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Price Performance
Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
