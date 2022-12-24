GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

