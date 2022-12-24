GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

