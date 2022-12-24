GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
