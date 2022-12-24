Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.22. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.