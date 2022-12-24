Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of HALO opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

