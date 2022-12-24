Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

