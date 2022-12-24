Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 706 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Shares of MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

