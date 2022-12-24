Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

