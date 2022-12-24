Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of HWBK opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
