Head-To-Head Survey: Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) versus Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A 7,587.33% 7,258.20% Sientra -76.47% -381.27% -36.56%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Sientra $80.68 million 0.26 -$62.48 million ($1.09) -0.19

This table compares Bone Biologics and Sientra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bone Biologics and Sientra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sientra 0 1 6 0 2.86

Bone Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 971.43%. Sientra has a consensus price target of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 2,377.65%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sientra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Sientra on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

