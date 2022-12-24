Head to Head Survey: Bowlero (BOWL) vs. Its Competitors

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bowlero to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -23.32 Bowlero Competitors $970.13 million -$47.77 million 3.14

Bowlero’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 18 169 380 4 2.65

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bowlero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 45.24%. Given Bowlero’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 833.50% -53.40% 75.61%

Risk & Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bowlero rivals beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.