Henrik Gerdes Sells 3,142 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.9 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

