Henrik Gerdes Sells 3,142 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ChargePoint Stock Down 3.9 %
ChargePoint stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
