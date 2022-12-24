Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

