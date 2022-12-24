Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

