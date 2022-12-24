Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hillenbrand

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

