Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
NYSE HI opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
