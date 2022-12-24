HNP Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

