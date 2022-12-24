Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

